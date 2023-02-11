2,144 Wins Later, Dusty Baker Finally Wins It All

The Houston Astros' Dusty Baker is the first manager in MLB history to win a division title with five different teams: the Astros, San Fransisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and Washington Nationals. He led the Giants to the 2002 World Series and the Astros to the 2021 World Series before finally winning it all last year, in 2022.

Priorly, Baker played for 19 seasons, most notably with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he was a two-time All-Star and won two Silver Sluggers and one Gold Glove.

