20th Anniversary Weekend Includes Former RoughRiders

FRISCO, Texas - In the final series of the 2023 home slate, the Frisco RoughRiders will host a postgame drone show on Saturday, September 9th from Riders Field following their 7:05 p.m. game against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. The drone show will be part of an incredible weekend to end the home schedule for the RoughRiders.

Along with the drone show, come out early on September 9th for a pregame party at the Lazy River with Summer House's Kyle Cook. Fans 21 years old and up can grab a Loverboy VIP Pool Party ticket for just $50. Cooke will also have a meet and greet during the game for everyone in attendance.

The RoughRiders will also hold three fireworks shows during the week on Monday, September 4th; Friday, September 8th and Sunday, September 10th.

Drone Show:

Partnering with Sky Elements Drone Shows, the RoughRiders will be the first Texas League team to host a postgame drone show.

'We're excited to partner with our friends at Sky Elements on this unique and innovative show," said RoughRiders General Manager Scott Burchett. "It'll be a great way for us to cap off our 20th anniversary season."

A drone light show with Sky Elements is "a captivating aerial display that utilizes a fleet of drones, each fitted with brilliant LED lights, to create mesmerizing patterns, shapes, and animations in the sky. These shows serve as a contemporary alternative to traditional fireworks displays, offering a unique, customizable, and eco-friendly form of entertainment."

A central computer system controls the drone choreography and onboard LEDs, ensuring a stunning visual experience for RoughRiders fans.

The drone show will be book-ended on Friday and Sunday by the normally scheduled fireworks shows at Riders Field for three-straight nights of postgame spectaculars to finish off the regular-season home slate.

Weekend Attractions:

Thursday, September 7th: Thirsty Thursday and Rowdy @ The River presented by Twisted Tea

Friday, September 8th: Dallas Stars Night, Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, September 9th: Dia de los Quesos (COPA night), Postgame Drone Show, Loverboy VIP Pool Party, Kids run the bases postgame presented by Raising Cane's

Sunday, September 10th: Fan Appreciation Day, Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's, Throwback Sunday, Postgame Fireworks

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

