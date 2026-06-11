2026 United Bowl Presented by Credit One Bank Opens Door to Fast Innovation Suite

Published on June 11, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Known for being one of the most innovative sports leagues based on its use of the latest technology and revolutionary rules, the United Football League will give a look at the future and provide an immersive viewing experience when it hosts its FAST Innovation Suite at the 2026 United Bowl presented by CreditOne Bank which will be held at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, June 13 at 3:00 p.m. ET and available on ABC.

"The United Football League is looking to the future of the game and the 2026 United Bowl presented by Credit One Bank is the perfect launch pad to accomplish this," said Scott Harniman, Senior Vice President of Media and Innovation. "Thanks to the commitment of our dedicated technology partners, the future of the game is now."

Launched in 2025, FAST is the UFL's technology-focused innovation division. Designed to advance the game of football, the program works with both established and emerging sports media and technology companies to test and launch innovations and services that will improve the game of football.

Based at the UFL HQ in Arlington, Texas, where training camps and regular season practices are held for all eight UFL teams, FAST provides its technology partners with access to over 600 players and coaches for testing and development during the season. In addition, it gives those partners executive guidance, football-specific expertise, operational support, and experimentation.

Located in the field level of Audi Field and available to invitees, this year's FAST Innovation Suite at the 2026 United Bowl presented by Credit One Bank will feature seven stations, including:

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Coach-To-Player Audio Matrix: Guests will go inside the game and receive an immersive football experience when they get access to live, unfiltered coach-to-player and coach-to-coach communications. By putting on a UFL headset, guests can listen to the offensive or defensive coordinators of the team as they make real-time play calls to the 16 players per team using the GSC in-helmet receivers. All suite visitors will walk away with a better understanding and appreciation for the game.

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Customizable Multi-View Controls: Guests will have the opportunity to act as their own broadcast director by manipulating camera angles at their own production console and receiving real-time access to all broadcast cameras. By sitting in their own director's chair, they will have the opportunity to access the SkyCam, coaching booth camera, the All-22, which captures all 22 players on the field, or specialized views including the referees' Cap Cam and Chest Cams powered by Povora.

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DVSport Live Sideline Video: Guests will have access to the same technology the UFL players and coaching staff use to review live plays through DVSport on UFL IPads. From stop-and-start capabilities to telestrating to switching camera angles, guests will feel like the UFL players and coaches on the sidelines during a game who analyze game developments by leveraging DVSport and Apple to make real-time game adjustments off live video.

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Sportable Player Tracking & Digital Twins: Guests will receive a live look at telemetry, player speeds, ball rotation, and spatial data through Sportable. Using the real time player and ball tracking data provided by Sportable, guests will view player speed, ball distance, and velocity while the game unfolds in front of them taking analytics to a whole new level.

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"Be Dean Blandino" Replay Challenge: Guests will have the opportunity to step into the shoes of UFL Head of Officiating Dean Blandino, when they get access to a playlist of real challenge decisions made by Blandino in the Command Center presented by Morgan & Morgan for the championship game by using touch screen monitors to see if they can make the correct call.

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Povora Cap & Body Cam Feed: Guests will get to wear a UFL Povora Cap Cam and take a look at the output on a screen in front of them to see how the UFL is changing the way fans consume football in broadcast.

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Vokol Audio: Guests will press play on the short-form, podcast-style audio the UFL produced all season - game previews, recaps, and "Know Before You Go" - created on the Vokol platform without a microphone, a studio, or a single recording session. At a companion station, they will watch a UFL team member generate production-ready audio in just a few clicks. Vokol gives the UFL a new way to delight fans and create value for brand partners by creating sports talk produced at the speed of the game.

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Riddell Insite Analytics: As the first major football league to adopt this technology on a broad scale, the UFL deployed over 450 Riddell InSite-equipped helmets. Guests can wear Riddell helmets and listen to live coach-to-player communication while learning how Riddell helps protect UFL athletes with Insite Analytics.







United Football League Stories from June 11, 2026

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