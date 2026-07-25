2026 State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest: FULL VIDEO

Published on July 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video







The three-point crown was up for grabs

Watch the full 2026 State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest and see who came out on top!

#StateFarm3PT







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.