2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Preview Show
Published on April 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Ahead of this season's Prinx Tires USL Cup, Devon Kerr and Dan Lucas dive into group play, qualification tiebreakers, miracle runs of old, potential for ones anew, and more on the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Preview Show!
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