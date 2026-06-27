2026 NWSL Challenge Cup Presented by E.L.F. Cosmetics Highlights: Gotham FC vs. Kansas City Current

Published on June 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







Gotham FC lift the NWSL Challenge Cup trophy, defeating KC Current thanks to goals from Esther González and Jordynn Dudley and a shutout performance by Ann-Katrin Berger.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 26, 2026

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