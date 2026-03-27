2026 New Rules You Need to Know

Published on March 27, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video







TAKE NOTICE. The game's evolving, and we're leading the charge every single season.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Kickoff Weekend.

#ufl #football #rules







United Football League Stories from March 27, 2026

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