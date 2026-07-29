2026 MLS All-Star Shooting Challenge Pres. by @ATT
Published on July 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
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Major League Soccer Stories from July 28, 2026
- Inter Miami CF Academy Goalkeeper Levi Williams Shines in 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Inter Miami CF
- Youth Fútbol Night Presented by Lowe's Takes over Nu Stadium on August 1 - Inter Miami CF
- Whitecaps FC Transfers Sebastian Berhalter to Middlesbrough FC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- New York City FC Acquires Forward Luighi Hanri Sousa Santos on Loan from SE Palmeiras - New York City FC
- D.C. United Homegrown Oscar Avilez Scores Two Goals in the First Half Earning the Club's First MLS NEXT All-Star Game MVP Honors - D.C. United
- Revolution Defender Ilay Feingold Granted U.S. Green Card - New England Revolution
- LAFC Loans Defender Artem Smoliakov to FC Kharkiv - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Loans Forward Yu Tsukanome to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Seattle Sounders FC
- Portland Timbers and Stumptown Coffee Launch Limited-Edition, Co-Branded Coffee and Merchandise Collection - Portland Timbers
- Mayor Mamdani, DYCD, New York City FC and City in the Community Launch New Sports and Technology Challenge for Young New Yorkers - New York City FC
- Christopher Morales Records Three Assists in 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Chicago Fire FC
- Hyundai and Inter Miami CF Drive Forward Multi-Year Partnership - Inter Miami CF
- Philadelphia Union Acquire up to $300,000 in GAM from St. Louis CITY SC - Philadelphia Union
- St. Louis CITY SC Adds to Attack by Acquiring Danish Midfielder Carlo Holse as a Designated Player - St. Louis City SC
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
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