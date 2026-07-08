2026 MLR Championship: this Is What It Took: Cinematic Recap
Published on July 8, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Chicago Hounds YouTube Video
Every whistle, every hit, every celebration - relive the 2026 Major League Rugby Championship
Chicago Hounds vs California Legion June 21 at SeatGeek Stadium
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Major League Rugby Stories from July 8, 2026
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