2026 MLR Championship Match: The Perfect Season vs. the Fastest Rise in MLR

Published on June 21, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







There will be a name on the MLR Shield tonight that has never been there before. Chicago Hounds and California Legion meet at SeatGeek Stadium with neither side having stood on this stage before, guaranteeing a fifth different champion in league history, following three-time winners New England Free Jacks.

For Chicago, it is the culmination of a remarkable rise. The Hounds have made the playoffs in three straight seasons since a difficult 2023 debut campaign that yielded just three wins from sixteen games, but twice they have fallen at the Eastern Conference final hurdle, both times to New England. This time there is no semi-final standing in their way - and they have arrived having done something no side in MLR history has managed: a perfect ten wins from ten in the regular season, with maximum bonus points collected in every single one of them.

For California, simply being here is one of the more remarkable rookie stories in American rugby. Formed only last July through the merger of San Diego Legion and Rugby Football Club Los Angeles, the Legion became the 22nd franchise to take the field in MLR history - and they have gone and reached the final in their very first season.

Topping the regular-season table has rarely translated into silverware in this competition. Only the 2021 LA Giltinis have finished first and gone on to win the title, beating Rugby ATL in the final. Chicago, who have averaged seven tries and 47 points a game with a winning margin in excess of 22 points all season, will fancy themselves as the side to make it two from two.

If last weekend's semi-finals are any guide, today could be one for the history books in more ways than one. Seattle's 34-43 defeat to California broke the record for the highest-scoring play-off match in MLR history, only for Chicago's 59-22 demolition of Old Glory to break it again just a day later. The bar for a high-scoring final is 50 points, the combined total from New England's 28-22 win over Houston a year ago. Don't bet against it falling again tonight.

There's extra symbolism to the venue. SeatGeek Stadium marked its 20th anniversary only last Thursday, having opened back in June 2006, and this is just the second time it has hosted the MLR Championship decider - the first being 2023, when New England's Le Roux Malan scored a match-winning try four minutes from time to edge out San Diego 24-25 and begin the Free Jacks' run of three titles. Chicago will also fancy the surroundings for another reason: they go into tonight on a nine-match home winning streak, with their last defeat at SeatGeek now thirteen months old - a 24-26 loss to LA back in May 2025.

Chicago go in with the head-to-head record firmly in their favour too, having won both regular-season meetings this year - 48-24 at home in April and 36-26 away in May, the latter coming despite trailing 19-12 at half-time before a 24-point second-half surge.

In the coaches' boxes, this is an all-Australian affair and something of a reunion. Chris Latham and Stephen Hoiles were Wallaby team-mates at the 2007 World Cup in France - Latham the second-highest try-scorer in Australian history behind only David Campese, Hoiles a 16-cap back-rower - and now they go head-to-head for the biggest prize in American rugby.

There's leadership to admire here too. Chicago captain Lucas Rumball, the first player in MLR history to reach 1,000 career tackles, leads his side out against Jason Damm, who has captained the USA in each of his last five Tests.

Neither club has stood on this stage before, but plenty of individuals in both changing rooms have. Charlie Abel and Nathan den Hoedt won the title with LA Giltinis back in 2021, and Brock Webster lifted it with New England just last year before switching to Chicago. California can match that pedigree: Ma'ake Muti and Cyrille Cama were also part of that 2021 Giltinis triumph, Rory van Vugt started every game as Atlanta reached the final that same year, and Keni Nasoqeqe knows the losing feeling all too well, finishing as runner-up with San Diego in 2019 and Houston in 2025.

At fly-half, Coby Miln has gone from third-division rugby in Japan to Super Rugby with the Western Force inside four years, and now finds himself the league's leading points-scorer (116) in his rookie MLR season after setting a new play-off record with 23 points in last week's semi-final. He faces the vastly experienced Chris Hilsenbeck, who has plied his trade in France with Biarritz, Vannes, Colomiers and Carcassonne. Miln carries the ball into contact more and kicks more often, but it's actually Hilsenbeck who edges it for points scored per 80 minutes.

At scrum-half, Gonzalo Bertranou - last year's MLR Back of the Year, who helped Argentina finish fourth at the 2023 World Cup - is much more of a running threat than Ruben de Haas, whose kicking game could prove just as decisive if things stay tight.

There are a couple of farewells to navigate before kick-off, too. Ollie Devoto, named Chicago's Back of the Year in 2025 and the owner of two Premiership titles and a Champions Cup from his time at Exeter, plays the final game of his professional career tonight - and he's picked the perfect time to find some form, with three tries in his last five starts. California are saying goodbye to a key man of their own, with hooker Ben Sugars confirmed this week as a Doncaster Knights signing for next season after scoring four tries in seven appearances in his debut MLR campaign - he leaves behind a California team-mate in Ed Timpson, with whom he first played university rugby together back in England.

Statistically, this is a contest of contrasting identities. Chicago boast the best attack and defence in the league - most tries (69) and points (461) scored in the regular season, fewest points conceded (252) - built around the best lineout success rate in MLR (91%, with a staggering 69% of their tries starting from a lineout) and the best gainline success rate (50.4%). They are also the most disciplined side in the competition, conceding just 8.8 penalties a game. Up front, the damage is shared around, but it's hooker Theo Fourie - who arrived from the Queensland Reds this year and already has ten tries, including three braces - and Mason Flesch (9) who lead the league's try-scoring charts, while Brock Webster has made more clean breaks (20) than anyone else in MLR this season.

California, by contrast, lead the league for carries, metres made, post-contact metres, defenders beaten and clean breaks per game, and they haven't lost a single scrum on their own feed all season - 57 from 57. Much of that carrying threat runs through Ed Timpson, who has beaten more defenders (57) and made more dominant carries (36, ten clear of anyone else) than any other player in the league. The Legion's lineout has been a weakness all season (78% success, the worst in MLR) but they tightened it up when it mattered in the semi-final, winning 14 of 15 against Seattle, and they've scored more tries from tap penalties (eight) than any other side. Expect the territorial battle to matter, too: California kick less often than anyone else in the league but rack up the second-most kicking metres per game.

One subplot worth watching: California have a dangerous weapon in Ben Houston, who has scored six tries in seven appearances this season but has missed both regular-season meetings with Chicago - tonight he gets his first look at the league's best defence.

Both sides have shown they can finish a game strongly - Chicago and California are tied for most tries scored in the final 20 minutes of matches this season, with 19 apiece - which only adds to the sense that this final could go right to the wire.

Referee Robin Kaluzniak, who has taken charge of more MLR matches than anyone else this season, has the whistle and becomes the first Canadian to referee an MLR final. Kick-off is at 7pm at SeatGeek Stadium.







Major League Rugby Stories from June 21, 2026

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