2026 Draft Combine Day 2 Standouts

Published on June 29, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







PHOENIX - Pro-style workouts highlighted Day 2 of the MLB Draft Combine on Wednesday. Sixty-three position players took batting practice and took part in defensive drills at Chase Field, while 23 pitchers threw off the mound.

The two biggest names to participate were a pair of college right-handers with health questions. UCLA's Logan Reddemann put himself in contention to be the second college arm selected before he missed his final six starts with what was initially termed as arm fatigue and turned out to be flexor strain. Arkansas' Carson Wiggins sat out the entire season after having internal brace surgery in the spring of 2025 -- shortly after his fastball hit 102 mph.

Reddemann and Wiggins were the two most notable performers on Wednesday but not the only ones. Following Tuesday's workout standouts, here are nine prospects who impressed today:

Jack Beck, SS, Columbia (Tenn.) Central HS (unranked on MLB Pipeline's Draft Top 200)

Beck wasn't a regular on the showcase circuit, so scouts flocked to Columbia, Tenn., to check out the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder's raw power this spring. It was apparent during the workout, when he hit the longest (465.6 feet) and eighth-longest (438 feet) balls of the day and smoked 21 balls harder than 100 mph, with a peak of 113.

Collin Bland, 1B, Houston HS, Germantown, Tenn. (unranked)

Bland wasn't the only physical Tennessee high schooler who crushed balls at Chase Field. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Bland has a quick left-handed stroke that produced three of the 10 best exit velocities (all 112.5 mph or higher) on just 15 tracked swings, with a long blast of 382.9 feet.

Clay Burdette, OF, Xavier (unranked)

After redshirting at Ohio State in 2024, Burdette totaled 30 homers and 23 steals in two seasons at Xavier. One of the more athletic college sleepers in the Draft, he's a 6-foot-2, 215-pounder with at least plus raw power and speed. Among 12 recorded swings, he generated eight balls hit harder than 100 mph and five that traveled at least 386 feet.

Gannon Grant, RHP, Center Grove HS, Greenwood, Ind. (unranked)

Known best for his ability to spin the ball, Grant didn't disappoint on Wednesday. He had four of the five highest spin rates, peaking at 3,084 rpm with nice sweep on his low-80s slider, and sat at 95-96 mph with good carry on his fastball.

Aidan Keenan, RHP, Stanford (unranked)

Keenan missed two months this spring with an oblique injury and has logged a 5.79 ERA in three seasons at Stanford. He unleashed the hardest pitch of the day at 98.9 mph and averaged 97 with his four-seam fastball while running his cutter up to 92 mph and his slider up to 85.

Logan Reddemann, RHP, UCLA (No. 28)

Reddemann didn't throw with maximum intent but his arm looked healthy while he operated at 92-94 mph with carry on his fastball. He showed the usual shapes, if not the typical velocity on the rest of his offerings (cutter, slider, changeup, curveball) during a 14-pitch outing. His medical testing obviously will play a part as to how early he goes in the Draft, but it was encouraging to see him back on the mound.

Brady Snow, RHP, American Heritage HS, Plantation, Fla. (No. 168)

Snow isn't the most physical high school pitcher at 6-foot and 190 pounds, but he threw harder than all of them on Wednesday. He topped out at 97.7 mph and sat at 96 with his fastball and spun his 83 mph slider up to 2,990 rpm. Get the Latest From MLB

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Genson Veras, OF, TNXL Academy, Ocoee, Fla. (No. 184)

The son of former big league reliever Jose Veras, Genson is one of the most physically imposing high school players at the Combine at 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds. He was the only player to reach 114 mph in exit velocity on Day 2, while also hitting three of the four longest balls of the day, with his deepest going 461.6 feet. Seventeen of his 21 tracked swings topped 100 mph in exit velocity, while two others measured 99.9 mph.

Carson Wiggins, RHP, Arkansas (No. 84)

Like Reddemann, Wiggins didn't try to air it out, yet he still parked at 95 mph and peaked at 97.4 with his fastball. His slider wasn't at its sharpest but averaged 85 mph with depth. He has more leverage than most draftees as a redshirt sophomore, so it will be interesting to see where he lands in the Draft.

Exit velocity (mph)

114.1 -- Veras

113.8 -- Veras

113.8 -- Veras

113.5 -- Veras

113.3 -- Burdette

113.3 -- Bland

113.0 -- Beck

112.7 -- Veras

112.5 -- Bland

112.5 -- Bland

Carsten Sabathia is carrying on the family name, with the bat!

The @UHCougarBB outfielder smashes SEVEN balls at 104.9 mph or higher at the Draft Combine: pic.twitter.com/tix3A01uYe - MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) June 24, 2026

Projected distance (feet)

465.6 -- Beck

461.6 -- Veras

458.6 -- Veras

456.0 -- Veras

449.6 -- Matthew Thomas, OF, Cal State Northridge (NR)

443.4 -- Veras

439.8 -- Veras

438.0 -- Beck

437.1 -- Veras

436.9 -- Easton Autrey, 3B/1B, Corsicana (Texas) HS (NR)

Fastball velocity (mph)

98.9 -- Keenan

98.4 -- Cole Stokes, RHP, Florida State (NR)

98.2 -- Micah Worley, LHP, SUNY Stony Brook (NR)

98.0 -- Stokes

98.0 -- Stokes

97.9 -- Keenan

97.7 -- Snow

97.7 -- Keenan

97.4 -- Wiggins

97.2 -- Stokes

Spin rate (rpm)

3084 -- Grant

3069 -- Grant

3047 -- Mike Harpster, RHP, East Tennessee State (NR)

3037 -- Grant

3029 -- Grant

2990 -- Snow

2990 -- Grant

2965 -- Isaiah James, LHP/OF, South Central HS, Winterville, N.C. (NR)

2938 -- Harpster

2907 -- James







Appalachian League Stories from June 29, 2026

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