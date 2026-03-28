2026 Combine Day One: Testing

Published on March 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Day 1 of the 2026 CFL Combine is done Ã°Å¸'Â¨ Top prospects showed out in testing, from 40s to drills. Who boosted their stock and stood out? Catch the biggest highlights and top performers from an electric first day.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 27, 2026

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