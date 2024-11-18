Sports stats



Women's National Basketball Association

2025 WNBA Draft Lottery Presented by Statefarm

November 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video


The full drawing for the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery presented by Statefarm!

1. Dallas Wings 2. Los Angeles Sparks 3. Chicago Sky 4. Washington Mystics

