2025 WNBA Draft Lottery Presented by Statefarm
November 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video
The full drawing for the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery presented by Statefarm!
1. Dallas Wings 2. Los Angeles Sparks 3. Chicago Sky 4. Washington Mystics
