2025 WNBA Draft Lottery Presented by Statefarm

The full drawing for the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery presented by Statefarm!

1. Dallas Wings 2. Los Angeles Sparks 3. Chicago Sky 4. Washington Mystics

