2025 USL Championship Young Player of Year Finalists

Published on November 14, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Loudoun United FC's Abdellatif Aboukoura, Hartford Athletic's Mamadou Dieng and North Carolina FC's Finn Sundstrom have been nominated as finalists for the 2025 USL Championship Young Player of the Year award.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.