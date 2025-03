2025 USL Championship Preseason Edition: Hat Trick

March 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The 2025 USL Championship season is just a day away! Hat Trick co-hosts Datti Jinkiri, Sarah Kate Kilby and Paityn Tabor tell you everything you need to know ahead of the action, including: Title Contenders Players to Watch Matches to Watch Tune in all season on CBS and ESPN platforms!

