2025 USL Championship Defender of the Year Finalists
Published on November 14, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Louisville City FC's Kyle Adams and Joshua Jones and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC's Sean Suber have been nominated as finalists for the 2025 USL Championship Defender of the Year award.
