2025 UFL Championship Game Presented by Underdog Returns to St. Louis.

April 13, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video







The United Football League announced today that The Dome at America's Center, home of the St. Louis Battlehawks, will host the 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog airing on ABC on Sunday, June 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET. #UFL

Visit our website https://www.theufl.com

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.