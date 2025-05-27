2025 U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal Schedule Set with Pair of Doubleheaders July 8 & 9

ATLANTA - U.S. Soccer today announced dates, kickoff times, and broadcast information for the four contests comprising the Quarterfinal Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, which is set to unfold with a pair of doubleheaders on July 8 and 9.

CBS Sports' unprecedented coverage of U.S. Soccer's Club Championship will continue into the Quarterfinal Round across its linear and digital platforms. As with every remaining contest in the competition, the four Quarterfinal matches will all stream live on Paramount+, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will both simulcast a pair of games during the round.

2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule - Quarterfinal Round

All listed times ET; Home teams listed first; visit the schedule section of ussoccer.com/us-open-cup for the most up to date listings

Tuesday, July 8 (all times ET)

Minnesota United FC (MLS) vs. Chicago Fire FC (MLS)

8 p.m. ET | Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn. | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network

San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) vs. Austin FC (MLS)

10:30 p.m. ET | PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif. | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

Wednesday, July 9 (all times ET)

Philadelphia Union (MLS) vs. New York Red Bulls (MLS)

7 p.m. ET | Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network

Nashville SC (MLS) vs. D.C. United (MLS)

9 p.m. ET | GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn. | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

Today's schedule announcement comes on the heels of last week's setting of the bracket for the last three rounds of the tournament. That draw placed the remaining eight teams - all hailing from Division I Major League Soccer - into a pair of four-team groups and established the priority hosting order for the Semifinal Round.

East Bracket

Philadelphia Union (MLS) vs. New York Red Bulls (MLS)

Nashville SC (MLS) vs. D.C. United (MLS)

East Semifinal Hosting Priority Order (Sept. 16/17):

1) New York Red Bulls

2) Nashville SC

3) D.C. United

4) Philadelphia Union

* West Bracket

Minnesota United FC (MLS) vs. Chicago Fire FC (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) vs. Austin FC (MLS)

Semifinal Hosting Priority Order (Sept. 16/17):

1) Minnesota United FC

2) Austin FC

3) San Jose Earthquakes

4) Chicago Fire FC

* The team that advances from the West Bracket will host the tournament Final on Oct. 1.

Increased investment by U.S. Soccer and partners including Marriott Bonvoy, Michelob Ultra, New York Life, and Nike has resulted in a record $1 million purse for the 2025 competition which more than doubles last year's total figure - and includes $600,000 for this year's champion.







