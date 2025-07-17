2025 Top Touchdowns from the Birmingham Stallions: United Football League

July 17, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions YouTube Video







The champs kept the fireworks coming. Check out the top touchdowns from the Birmingham Stallions' 2025 season as they defended their crown in dominant fashion. #UFL #touchdown #birminghamstallions #bestof2025







