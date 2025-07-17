Sports stats

UFL Birmingham Stallions

2025 Top Touchdowns from the Birmingham Stallions: United Football League

July 17, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Birmingham Stallions YouTube Video


The champs kept the fireworks coming. Check out the top touchdowns from the Birmingham Stallions' 2025 season as they defended their crown in dominant fashion. #UFL #touchdown #birminghamstallions #bestof2025
Check out the Birmingham Stallions Statistics



United Football League Stories from July 17, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central