2025 Top Touchdowns from the Birmingham Stallions: United Football League
July 17, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Birmingham Stallions YouTube Video
The champs kept the fireworks coming. Check out the top touchdowns from the Birmingham Stallions' 2025 season as they defended their crown in dominant fashion. #UFL #touchdown #birminghamstallions #bestof2025
Check out the Birmingham Stallions Statistics
