2025 Playoff Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

April 10, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The 2025 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs begin next week, and single-game tickets are now on sale!

The 2025 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs begin next week and the Hat Tricks have secured the No. 2 seed in the Empire Division, guaranteeing that Games Two (Game A) and Three (Game B), if necessary, of the opening round will be played at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Tickets are $19 for adults and $15 for children, military veterans, and seniors.

Game A: Saturday, April 19 at 8 p.m.

Game B (if necessary): Sunday, April 20 at 5 p.m.

Want to be part of the full playoff run and save? Lock in your seats with a comprehensive postseason package for just $72-only $12 per ticket, a 35% discount! If any games are not played, you'll receive a refund or a credit for the 2025-26 season.

To purchase a playoff package, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or call 973-713-7547.

Season ticket holders were given the first opportunity to renew their current seats. Renewal requests are still being accepted but are no longer guaranteed-our team has been actively contacting fans over the past few weeks, and seat holds may no longer be available.

Don't miss the excitement of Hat Tricks playoff hockey-grab your tickets today!

