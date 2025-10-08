2025 Pioneer Baseball League Postseason Awards Announced

The Pioneer Baseball League (PBL), a Major League Baseball Partner League, today announced its 2025 award winners and Postseason All-Star team, recognizing the top performers from across the league. These awards celebrate the players who defined the year and underscore the PBL's role as one of professional baseball's premier development leagues.

The 2025 campaign was marked by historic individual performances, breakout stars, and a record-setting championship run by the Oakland Ballers. From Ogden's Christopher Sargent, who powered his way to Most Valuable Player honors, to Missoula's Roberto Pena, who set a new league home run record, this year's honorees reflect the depth of talent and competitive excellence across all 12 PBL clubs.

"This season showcased the very best of Pioneer League baseball - incredible talent, thrilling performances, and historic achievements," said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "The award winners and All-Star selections embody the league's growth, the passion of our fans, and our continued commitment to player development."

The award winners and Postseason All-Star Team were determined by votes from the 12 PBL clubs and the League Office.

2025 SEASON AWARD WINNERS

Most Valuable Player - Christopher Sargent, C, Ogden Raptors

In just his second professional season, Sargent had a historical season at the plate. He tied for the highest RBI total in the league with 130 RBIs, hit 35 home runs, and posted a .384 batting average in just 80 games. Sargent's contract was acquired by the San Diego Padres on August 26th, and he finished the season with Double-A San Antonio.

Pitcher of the Year - Matthew Sox, RHP, Missoula PaddleHeads

Sox anchored Missoula's staff with 12 wins in 17 starts, a 3.83 ERA, and 114 strikeouts in 98.2 innings. Opponents hit just .231 against him.

Reliever of the Year - Reese Miller, RHP, Grand Junction Jackalopes

In 46 relief appearances, Miller posted a league-best 1.33 ERA, 16 saves, and 83 strikeouts in 54.1 innings. He held hitters to a .192 average and allowed just 10 runs all season.

Rookie of the Year - Taylor Darden, IF, Boise Hawks

In 95 games, Darden slashed .429/.524/.685, hit 18 home runs, batted in 125 RBIs, scored 109 runs, and stole 24 bases in 95 games.

International Player of the Year - Roberto Pena, IF, Missoula PaddleHeads

For the second year in a row, Pena (Caracas, Venezuela) claimed the award after breaking the PBL single-season home run record with 46 HR. He hit .358/.452/.789 with 129 RBIs in 95 games

Manager of the Year - Aaron Miles, Oakland Ballers

Miles guided his team to a record-breaking 73-23 season and the franchise's first league championship. His Ballers set a new single-season win mark earning Miles the 2025 PBL Manager of the Year.

2025 SEASON STATISTICAL LEADERS

Ben Rosengard, Idaho Falls Chukars - Batting Average Leader: .463

Reese Miller, Grand Junction Jackalopes - ERA Leader: 1.33

Roberto Pena, Missoula PaddleHeads - Home Run Leader: 46 (League Record)

Max Jung-Goldberg, Boise Hawks - RBI Leader (tie): 130

Christopher Sargent, Ogden Raptors - RBI Leader (tie): 130

Ty Bothwell, Glacier Range Riders - Strikeout Leader: 130

Matthew Sox, Missoula PaddleHeads - Wins Leader: 12

Connor Sullivan, Oakland Ballers - Saves Leader: 19

2025 PIONEER BASEBALL LEAGUE POSTSEASON ALL-STAR TEAM

Infield

1B: Roberto Peña - Missoula PaddleHeads

2B: Evan Berkey - Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers/Billings Mustangs

SS: Ben Rosengard - Idaho Falls Chukars

3B: Taylor Darden - Boise Hawks

C: Christopher Sargent Jr. - Ogden Raptors

Outfield

Adam Fogel - Missoula PaddleHeads

Jake Hjelle - Boise Hawks

River Osark - Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers

Utility/DH

UTL: Max Jung-Goldberg - Boise Hawks

DH: Jack O'Dowd - Billings Mustangs

Pitching Staff

SP: Matthew Sox - Missoula PaddleHeads

SP: Brendan Beard - Missoula PaddleHeads

SP: Noah Millikan* - Oakland Ballers

RP: Nick Cardinal - Ogden Raptors

RP: Reese Miller - Grand Junction Jackalopes

RP: Jacob Hasty* - Glacier Range Riders

*Postseason Selections







