2025 Pioneer Baseball League Postseason Awards Announced
Published on October 8, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL) News Release
The Pioneer Baseball League (PBL), a Major League Baseball Partner League, today announced its 2025 award winners and Postseason All-Star team, recognizing the top performers from across the league. These awards celebrate the players who defined the year and underscore the PBL's role as one of professional baseball's premier development leagues.
The 2025 campaign was marked by historic individual performances, breakout stars, and a record-setting championship run by the Oakland Ballers. From Ogden's Christopher Sargent, who powered his way to Most Valuable Player honors, to Missoula's Roberto Pena, who set a new league home run record, this year's honorees reflect the depth of talent and competitive excellence across all 12 PBL clubs.
"This season showcased the very best of Pioneer League baseball - incredible talent, thrilling performances, and historic achievements," said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "The award winners and All-Star selections embody the league's growth, the passion of our fans, and our continued commitment to player development."
The award winners and Postseason All-Star Team were determined by votes from the 12 PBL clubs and the League Office.
2025 SEASON AWARD WINNERS
Most Valuable Player - Christopher Sargent, C, Ogden Raptors
In just his second professional season, Sargent had a historical season at the plate. He tied for the highest RBI total in the league with 130 RBIs, hit 35 home runs, and posted a .384 batting average in just 80 games. Sargent's contract was acquired by the San Diego Padres on August 26th, and he finished the season with Double-A San Antonio.
Pitcher of the Year - Matthew Sox, RHP, Missoula PaddleHeads
Sox anchored Missoula's staff with 12 wins in 17 starts, a 3.83 ERA, and 114 strikeouts in 98.2 innings. Opponents hit just .231 against him.
Reliever of the Year - Reese Miller, RHP, Grand Junction Jackalopes
In 46 relief appearances, Miller posted a league-best 1.33 ERA, 16 saves, and 83 strikeouts in 54.1 innings. He held hitters to a .192 average and allowed just 10 runs all season.
Rookie of the Year - Taylor Darden, IF, Boise Hawks
In 95 games, Darden slashed .429/.524/.685, hit 18 home runs, batted in 125 RBIs, scored 109 runs, and stole 24 bases in 95 games.
International Player of the Year - Roberto Pena, IF, Missoula PaddleHeads
For the second year in a row, Pena (Caracas, Venezuela) claimed the award after breaking the PBL single-season home run record with 46 HR. He hit .358/.452/.789 with 129 RBIs in 95 games
Manager of the Year - Aaron Miles, Oakland Ballers
Miles guided his team to a record-breaking 73-23 season and the franchise's first league championship. His Ballers set a new single-season win mark earning Miles the 2025 PBL Manager of the Year.
2025 SEASON STATISTICAL LEADERS
Ben Rosengard, Idaho Falls Chukars - Batting Average Leader: .463
Reese Miller, Grand Junction Jackalopes - ERA Leader: 1.33
Roberto Pena, Missoula PaddleHeads - Home Run Leader: 46 (League Record)
Max Jung-Goldberg, Boise Hawks - RBI Leader (tie): 130
Christopher Sargent, Ogden Raptors - RBI Leader (tie): 130
Ty Bothwell, Glacier Range Riders - Strikeout Leader: 130
Matthew Sox, Missoula PaddleHeads - Wins Leader: 12
Connor Sullivan, Oakland Ballers - Saves Leader: 19
2025 PIONEER BASEBALL LEAGUE POSTSEASON ALL-STAR TEAM
Infield
1B: Roberto Peña - Missoula PaddleHeads
2B: Evan Berkey - Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers/Billings Mustangs
SS: Ben Rosengard - Idaho Falls Chukars
3B: Taylor Darden - Boise Hawks
C: Christopher Sargent Jr. - Ogden Raptors
Outfield
Adam Fogel - Missoula PaddleHeads
Jake Hjelle - Boise Hawks
River Osark - Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers
Utility/DH
UTL: Max Jung-Goldberg - Boise Hawks
DH: Jack O'Dowd - Billings Mustangs
Pitching Staff
SP: Matthew Sox - Missoula PaddleHeads
SP: Brendan Beard - Missoula PaddleHeads
SP: Noah Millikan* - Oakland Ballers
RP: Nick Cardinal - Ogden Raptors
RP: Reese Miller - Grand Junction Jackalopes
RP: Jacob Hasty* - Glacier Range Riders
*Postseason Selections
Pioneer League Stories from October 8, 2025
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.