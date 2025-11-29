2025 NWSL Skills Challenge Recap
Published on November 29, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
From a rough start to a statement finish, Sam Mewis and Team Black rallied after losing the opener and claimed the 2025 NWSL Skills Challenge title in San Jose!
