2025 NWSL Skills Challenge Recap

Published on November 29, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video







From a rough start to a statement finish, Sam Mewis and Team Black rallied after losing the opener and claimed the 2025 NWSL Skills Challenge title in San Jose!

#NWSLSkills | @CarMax







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.