2025 NWSL Season: Just Watch

The NWSL today launched its JUST WATCH campaign, signaling the return of the league for its 13th year, kicking off on Friday, March 14. The new campaign captures the electricity and excitement surrounding the NWSL's unmatched competition, fierce rivalries and rising stars, daring fans to witness the league's unrivaled intensity, passion and star power.

Narrated by music artist LATASHÁ, JUST WATCH sets the tone for what promises to be another record-breaking year for the NWSL. LATASHÁ reinterprets her hit single 'Who I Am' into a high-energy, blended anthem that builds suspense, daring the viewer to watch the world's best players "move", "fly", "rule", and ultimately, "just you watch". Opening weekend will feature high-stakes competition with all 14 clubs in action. Packed with superstars, fierce rivalries, and new faces ready to shine, the 2025 season promises edge-of-your-seat drama, historic moments, and the relentless intensity that makes the NWSL the most competitive women's soccer league in the world.

