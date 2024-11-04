2025 NHL Draft Eligible Ben Kevan Scores SportsCenter Top-10 Goal
November 4, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Des Moines Buccaneers YouTube Video
Check out the Des Moines Buccaneers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2024
- Martino Wins USHL Forward of the Week for Second Time - Sioux City Musketeers
- Martino, Laurila, Peck Named Players of the Week - USHL
- Caps Complete Sweep, Take Down Youngstown 4-1 - Madison Capitols
- Storm Rally Past Omaha - Omaha Lancers
- Week 6 Preview - Omaha Lancers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Des Moines Buccaneers Stories
- USHL Draft 2024 Results
- Bucs Players Make All USHL Team
- Thank You, Fans
- Weekend Recap
- Bucs Affiliate Jastrzebski Commits to Augustana