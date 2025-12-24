2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase All-Showcase Team
Published on December 23, 2025 under NBA G League (G League) YouTube Video
- Tristen Newton Named to the 2025 NBA G League All-Winter Showcase Team - Iowa Wolves
- Elijah Harkless Named to 2025 All-Winter Showcase Team - Salt Lake City Stars
- Lanier's Buzzer-Beater Lifts Cruise Past Skyhawks - Motor City Cruise
- Stars Crowned Winter Showcase Champions with Statement Win over 905 - Salt Lake City Stars
- 905 Fall in the Winter Showcase Finale - Raptors 905
