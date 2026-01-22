2025 NBA First Round Pick Asa Newell Went off for 29 PTS, 12 REB & 7 AST

Published on January 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks YouTube Video













NBA G League Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.