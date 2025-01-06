2025 MLS Official Match Ball Unveiled

January 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Major League Soccer and adidas have unveiled the 2025 MLS Official Match Ball, celebrating 30 years of league history.

The 2025 MLS Official Match Ball showcases original colors from the league's first-ever match ball and logo - leaning on rich blues and greens.

As a further nod to history, the design encompasses the three most popular styles of adidas paneling and includes small details from all 18 adidas MLS balls ever made.

