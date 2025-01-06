2025 MLS Official Match Ball Unveiled
January 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Major League Soccer and adidas have unveiled the 2025 MLS Official Match Ball, celebrating 30 years of league history.
The 2025 MLS Official Match Ball showcases original colors from the league's first-ever match ball and logo - leaning on rich blues and greens.
As a further nod to history, the design encompasses the three most popular styles of adidas paneling and includes small details from all 18 adidas MLS balls ever made.
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 6, 2025
- Inter Miami CF's Drake Callender and Benjamín Cremaschi Called up to USMNT January Camp - Inter Miami CF
- Patrick Agyemang and Tim Ream Called up to U.S. Men's National Team January Camp - Charlotte FC
- Miles Robinson Called up to 2025 USMNT January Camp - FC Cincinnati
- St. Louis CITY SC Midfielder Indiana Vassilev Called into USMNT Winter Camp - St. Louis City SC
- Brian Gutiérrez Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for January Camp - Chicago Fire FC
- Columbus Crew's Max Arfsten, DeJuan Jones and Patrick Schulte Called-Up to U.S. Men's National Team's January Camp - Columbus Crew SC
- Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna, Emeka Eneli Invited to USMNT January Training Camp - Real Salt Lake
- FC Dallas' Jesús Ferreira and Shaq Moore Called into U.S. Men's National Team January Camp - FC Dallas
- George Campbell, Caden Clark and Jalen Neal Called up by United States - Club de Foot Montreal
- New York City FC Appoints Pascal Jansen as Head Coach - New York City FC
- San Diego FC Acquires Winger Emmanuel Boateng from New England Revolution - San Diego FC
- Revolution Acquire $200K in GAM from San Diego FC for Emmanuel Boateng - New England Revolution
- LA Galaxy Acquire $650,000 in General Allocation Money and 2025 International Roster Slot from CF Montréal in Exchange for Defender Jalen Neal - LA Galaxy
- CF Montréal Acquires Defender Jalen Neal from la Galaxy - Club de Foot Montreal
- Nashville Soccer Club Acquires $350,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from LAFC in Exchange for Two International Roster Spots - Nashville SC
- Earthquakes Acquire $100,000 in GAM Via Trade with Austin FC in Exchange for No. 1 Waiver Position - San Jose Earthquakes
- Revolution Homegrown Midfielder Noel Buck Returns from Loan to Southampton FC - New England Revolution
- Brandon Vazquez Joins Austin FC as Designated Player for Club-Record Transfer Fee - Austin FC
- Colorado Rapids Acquire $175,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Inter Miami CF - Colorado Rapids
- Colorado Rapids Homegrown Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry Named to U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team for Camp in Florida - Colorado Rapids
- Colorado Rapids Goalkeeper Zack Steffen Called up to U.S. Men's National Team Camp in Florida - Colorado Rapids
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Danish Winger Philip Zinckernagel from Club Brugge - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.