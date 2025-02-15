2025 MASL All Star Game

February 15, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video







The best of the best in the Major Arena Soccer League take the field as Team Kelvin takes on Team Perera

Live from the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY

