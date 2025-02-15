2025 MASL All Star Game
February 15, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video
The best of the best in the Major Arena Soccer League take the field as Team Kelvin takes on Team Perera
Live from the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY
Check out the Major Arena Soccer League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 15, 2025
- Comets 2025 Retro Jersey Auction Is Live - Kansas City Comets
- Sockers Aim to Avenge Loss to Chihuahua - San Diego Sockers
- St. Louis Ambush Visit KC Comets Sunday - St. Louis Ambush
- Heat Fall to Tacoma 8-4 Friday Night - Harrisburg Heat
- A Savage Loss in Chihuahua 8-5 - MASL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.