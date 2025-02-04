2025 MASL All Star Draft
February 4, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video
Join the captains and coaches of the 2025 MASL All Star Game as they draft their teams for the game on February 12th!
Hosted by Ray Biggs, PxP announcer for the 2025 MASL All Star Game
