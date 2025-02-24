2025 Green Bay Blizzard Tryout Recap

February 24, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard hosted an open player tryout at the Kress Events Center on the campus of the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Many athletes from around the country came to Green Bay, Wisconsin, to show they have what it takes to play at the IFL level. Positions ranging from defensive linemen, quarterbacks, receivers, defensive backs, and everything in between were represented at the tryout. Blizzard coaches Corey Roberson, Matt Behrendt, Marquel Willis, and Phillip Merling, along with the help of Blizzard support staff, including athletic trainer Brooke Giltner, came together to put the athletes to the test.

Upon checking in, each player received a Blizzard Tryout T-Shirt and was welcomed into the gym to warm up. The day began with some stretching and drills. Coaches and staff helped record athletes' 20-yard dash, pro-agility, L drill, and broad jump for each participant. Everyone gave 100% for each test.

Next, players lined up for one-on-one matchups. Although they may have been tired from giving their all just moments ago, their dedication and tenacity shined bright as they continued to impress Blizzard staff. Some incredible passing, catching, and defense were on display at this moment.

Finally came the Skelly drill. The athletes had been excited about this all day, as they wanted to combine their athletic ability with football IQ and show their capability on the football field. While the players were going head to head, they were the first to congratulate each other and dust each other off after a hard fall, an important characteristic of leaders on and off the field.

As the tryout came to a conclusion, Head Coach and GM Corey Roberson addressed the group. He thanked them for their time and dedication. He reminded them that someone from the tryout would be joining the Green Bay Blizzard Training Camp roster, and opportunities may continue to open up in the future. In the end, athletes and coaches put their hands in for one final huddle before parting ways.

If you would like to send your information to the Green Bay Blizzard, fill out one of our recruiting forms here. If you would like to stay up to date on future events, follow our social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, and X).

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from February 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.