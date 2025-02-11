2025 G League Up Next Game Draft: Team Swish Cultures

Buckets on buckets! NBA Summer League MVP Josh Christopher and 2025 NBA Draft prospect Dink Pate headline a talented roster for Team @SwishCultures drafted by GMs Jordan Richard and Ashten Smith-Gooden.

Watch the #GLeagueUpNextGame presented by AT&T on Feb. 16 at 3:30 PM/ET on Tubi.

Learn More: https://gleague.nba.com/up-next

