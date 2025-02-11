2025 G League Up Next Game Draft: Team Braxton

February 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League) YouTube Video







College stars at the next level! Big men Armando Bacot and PJ Hall lead the way for a skilled Team Braxton squad drafted by GM Braxton Picou.

Watch the #GLeagueUpNextGame presented by AT&T on Feb. 16 at 3:30 PM/ET on Tubi.

Learn More: https://gleague.nba.com/up-next

