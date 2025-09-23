2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Announced for Week 1

Published on September 23, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled its Week 1 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott for the 2025-26 season.

Leading the list are the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL), Windsor Spitfires (OHL), and Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL), each off to dominant 2-0-0-0 starts. The Armada retained their spot at No. 1 with back-to-back road wins highlighted by a record-setting performance from Matt Gosselin, while Windsor impressed with an offensive surge led by Cole Davis that included a statement win over the defending Memorial Cup champion London Knights. Edmonton also looked strong, sweeping Red Deer behind standout performances from Luke Powell and Dylan Dean while holding a commanding edge in shots.

Adding to the week's storylines, the QMJHL's newest franchise, the Newfoundland Regiment, debuted in the rankings at No. 8 after sweeping Moncton in their first-ever weekend, and the Everett Silvertips entered at No. 9 following a thrilling comeback victory over Wenatchee.

For the 2025-26 season, fans can catch every game with FloHockey streaming the OHL and QMJHL, and Victory+ serving as the home of the WHL. FloHockey features full regular-season and playoff coverage for the OHL and QMJHL, while Victory+ offers free access to every WHL game along with playoffs and more.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 1

1. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

2. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

3. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

4. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

5. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

6. Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

7. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

8. Newfoundland Regiment (QMJHL)

9. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

10. Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

For information and details about each club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2025-26-chl-top-10-rankings-presented-by-delta-hotels-by-marriott-week-1.

The next rankings will be released the week of September 30, following the second week of regular-season action in all three member leagues of the CHL.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.