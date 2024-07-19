2024 WNBA STARRY 3-PT Contest FULL VIDEO
July 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video
Allisha Gray is your 2024 WNBA STARRY 3-PT Contest with a Final Round score of 22 PTS!
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
