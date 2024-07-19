2024 WNBA Kia Skills Challenge FULL VIDEO

July 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Allisha Gray wins the 2024 Kia Skills Challenge with a time of 32.1 seconds in the Final Round!

