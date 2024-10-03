2024 WNBA Kia Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark

October 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







From #1 overall pick to ROTY.

Caitlin Clark is your 2024 WNBA Kia Rookie of the Year!

Clark averaged 19.2 PPG , 5.7 RPG, and led the league with 8.4 APG, becoming the first rookie to ever lead in that category

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.