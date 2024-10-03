2024 WNBA Kia Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark
October 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
From #1 overall pick to ROTY.
Caitlin Clark is your 2024 WNBA Kia Rookie of the Year!
Clark averaged 19.2 PPG , 5.7 RPG, and led the league with 8.4 APG, becoming the first rookie to ever lead in that category
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 3, 2024
- Leonie Fiebich Named to 2024 WNBA All-Rookie Team - New York Liberty
- Rickea Jackson Earns 2024 WNBA All-Rookie Team Selection - Los Angeles Sparks
- Caitlin Clark Named 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year - Indiana Fever
- Clark's Historic Rookie Campaign Culminates in Rookie of the Year Honors - Indiana Fever
- Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark Wins 2024 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year Award - WNBA
- NY Liberty to Host Critical Playoffs Watch Party at Barclays Center October 4 - New York Liberty
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories
- Caitlin Clark Named 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year
- Clark's Historic Rookie Campaign Culminates in Rookie of the Year Honors
- Fever Hold Heads High After Historic, Successful Season
- Clark, Boston Give Fever Fans Plenty of Reasons for Optimism for Future
- Fever Look to Extend Series with Game 2 on Wednesday at Sun