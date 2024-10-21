2024 WNBA Finals Trophy Ceremony
October 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the New York Liberty Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 21, 2024
- Liberty Fend off Minnesota in OT for First WNBA Title - New York Liberty
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Liberty Stories
- Liberty Fend off Minnesota in OT for First WNBA Title
- New York Liberty Win First WNBA Championship in Franchise History
- Minnesota Pushes Liberty to Game Five
- Liberty Take Finals Lead with 80-77 Victory in Game Three
- Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu & Jonquel Jones Earn 2024 All-WNBA First and Second Team Honors