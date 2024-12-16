2024 USL League One Save of the Year Final: Presented by Terminix
December 16, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
After thousands of votes were cast in the Group Stage, we're down to the final four stops vying to be named the 2024 USL League Save of the Year presented by Terminix. Featuring remarkable reflex stops and double-saves, the Final features some spectacular denials.
Cast your vote for your favorite before Friday at 12 p.m. ET before the announcement of the winner that afternoon.
