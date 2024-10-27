2024 USL League One Golden Glove Winner Presented by Select: Sean Lewis
October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
Check out the One Knoxville SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from October 27, 2024
- 2024 USL League One Golden Awards Winners Announced - USL1
- South Georgia Tormenta FC Falls Short in Final Match of 2024 - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Lexington Sporting Club to Transition Head Coach Darren Powell to a New Role - Lexington Sporting Club
- Velocity FC Ends Regular Season Against One Knoxville SC - Spokane Velocity FC
- Forward Madison Falls 1-0 to Northern Colorado in Regular Season Finale - Forward Madison FC
- Forward Madison Falls 1-0 to Northern Colorado in Regular Season Finale - Forward Madison FC
- Spokane Ends Regular Season with Chippy 0-0 Outing Against One Knoxville SC - Spokane Velocity FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent One Knoxville SC Stories
- One Knoxville to Play in Old City Stadium
- One Knox's Offense Shines in Dominant 4-1 Victory over Chattanooga
- One Knoxville SC and Mark McKeever Mutually Agree to Part Ways
- One Knox Edges out Chattanooga in a Thrilling 4-3 Penalty Shootout Victory
- One Knox Victorious with Strong 2-0 Win over Forward Madison