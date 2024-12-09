2024 USL Championship Save of the Year Nominees: Group A
December 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 9, 2024
- Johan Peñaranda Nominated for USL Championship Save of the Year - FC Tulsa
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign 15-Year-Old Academy Defender Kenneth Hoban for 2025 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Legion FC to Launch 'BHM Built' Video Series - Birmingham Legion FC
- Phoenix Rising FC Announces Coaching and Technical Staff for 2025 Season - Phoenix Rising FC
- Edwin Laszo Nominated for USL Championship Goal of the Year - FC Tulsa
- Zico's Back: New Mexico United Announces Return of Zico Bailey for 2025 Season - New Mexico United
- A League for All: The Somos Unidos Foundation & Impactful Partners Launch New Mexico United TOPSoccer Program - New Mexico United
- LouCity Signs Key Defender Adams to New Multi-Year Contract - Louisville City FC
- Simon Dawkins Named First Technical Director in Club History - Monterey Bay FC
- Defender Michael Bryant Signs Two-Year Contract Extension - Detroit City FC
- Zico's Back: New Mexico United Announces Return of Zico Bailey for 2025 Season - New Mexico United
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.