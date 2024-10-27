2024 USL Championship Playoffs: Presented by Terminix
October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The bracket for the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix was set on Saturday night, with the road to the 2024 USL Championship Final on the CBS Television Network and UniMas on Saturday, November 23 set to begin this Friday night after a dramatic final day of the regular season.
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 27, 2024
- Rowdies to Face Detroit in Conference Quarterfinal - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Rhode Island FC Approaches Inaugural Playoff Match with Never Say Die Attitude - Rhode Island FC
- Date, Time, TV Set for Playoff Opener - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Field for 2024 USL Championship Playoffs Presented by Terminix Set - USL
- Playoff Tickets on Sale Monday, October 28 - Memphis 901 FC
- Republic FC Blanked by Switchbacks FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Switchbacks Earn Three Points in Sacramento, Sit 2nd Seed in Western Conference - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Roots Concede Four First Half Goals, Fall 0-5 at Home to Birmingham Legion FC in Regular Season Finale - Oakland Roots
- Hartford Athletic Fall 3-2 to Orange County in Season Finale - Hartford Athletic
- Doghman's Brace, Amang's Winner Propell OCSC into 6th Place in 3-2 Over Hartford - Orange County SC
- San Antonio FC Falls 1-4 to Detroit City in Season Finale - San Antonio FC
- Sellout Crowd Sees Rhode Island FC Conclude Inaugural Regular Season with Largest Win in Club History - Rhode Island FC
- Legion FC Caps Season with Offensive Onslaught in Oakland - Birmingham Legion FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.