2024 USL Championship Playoffs: Presented by Terminix

October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The bracket for the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix was set on Saturday night, with the road to the 2024 USL Championship Final on the CBS Television Network and UniMas on Saturday, November 23 set to begin this Friday night after a dramatic final day of the regular season.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.