2024 USL Championship Playoffs: Conference Quarterfinal Previews
November 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
It's the best time of the year, the USL Championship Playoffs are here! Join Hat Trick co-hosts Datti Jinkiri and Sarah Kate Kilby as they make their picks and preview the 2024 Conference Quarterfinals.
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 1, 2024
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Begins Their Playoff Campaign in Memphis - Orange County SC
- Detroit City FC to Welcome Tampa Bay Rowdies in Eastern Conference Quarterfinal - Detroit City FC
- Rhode Island FC First-Ever Playoff Match to Broadcast Live on NESN - Rhode Island FC
- North Carolina FC Travels to Top-Seeded LouCity - North Carolina FC
- Cardinale Stadium Announces First-Ever Concert - Monterey Bay FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts North Carolina FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.