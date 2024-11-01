2024 USL Championship Playoffs: Conference Quarterfinal Previews

It's the best time of the year, the USL Championship Playoffs are here! Join Hat Trick co-hosts Datti Jinkiri and Sarah Kate Kilby as they make their picks and preview the 2024 Conference Quarterfinals.

