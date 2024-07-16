2024 UFL College Draft Set for Wednesday, July 17

July 16, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League will hold its 2024 UFL College Draft on Wednesday, July 17 at 10 am ET. UFL teams will be selecting from more than 12,000 draft-eligible players.

Information regarding player eligibility and draft information regarding the 2024 UFL College Draft are listed below:

Players must have been eligible to have been selected in the 2024 NFL Draft and were not selected

UFL teams will hold exclusive rights to the players they select in the draft until the player reports to the team or the team gives up that player's rights

All players eligible for the 2024 UFL College Draft must have been out of high school for at least three years and exhausted or waived their college eligibility, with some limited exceptions

All players who sign a UFL contract, including players who remain under contract from the 2024 season, will have an "NFL Out" during the NFL season

The draft will consist of 10 rounds with order selection as follows:

Memphis Showboats

Houston Roughnecks

Arlington Renegades

D.C. Defenders

St. Louis Battlehawks

Michigan Panthers

San Antonio Brahmas

8. Birmingham Stallions

The 2024 UFL College Draft selections will be posted on the league's social media channels throughout the day, and a full recap will be available on theUFL.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.