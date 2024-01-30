2024 Specialty Theme Jersey Fundraisers, Collection Drives

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas will host six specialty jersey fundraisers, five donation drives, and additional community outreach nights to benefit local non-profit organizations during the 2024 season at Toyota Field.

"Game worn specialty jersey auctions encompass so much of what the Trash Pandas organization strives for," explains Executive Vice President Lindsey Knupp. "When the Trash Pandas wear these specially designed jerseys, they are a fun way for fans to see the team engage with the theme night we're presenting. Fans of the players, and the theme itself, have the opportunity to take home one-of-a-kind memorabilia. At the same time, we're raising funds for not only the Trash Pandas Foundation, but also a worthy organization in our community."

SPECIALTY JERSEYS

In the five specialty theme jersey nights in 2023, Trash Pandas fans helped raise over $65,000 for local non-profit organizations. Bidding took place during Silent Auctions at Trash Pandas games. Beneficiaries will be announced in the near future. The six 2024 Specialty Theme Jersey Fundraisers are:

Tuesday, May 7th - Star WarsTM

with Nolan Schanuel Bobblehead Giveaway - 1,500 fans by Bill Penney Toyota

Friday, June 21st - Marvel® Defenders of the DiamondTM

With Post-Game Fireworks Spectacular!

Friday, July 26th - FriendsTM

with Post-Game Fireworks Spectacular!

Saturday, August 10th - Space Night

with Post-Game Fireworks Spectacular! by SAIC

Saturday, August 31st - Tuxedo Jersey on Wedding Giveaway Night!

with Post-Game Fireworks Spectacular!

Saturday, September 7th - Huntsville Stars Tribute

with Post-Game Fireworks Spectacular!

DONATION DRIVES

Additionally, the Trash Pandas Foundation will host five donation drives. At each collection, fans can receive a raffle ticket for each new/unopened item donated as entry into a drawing for Trash Pandas memorabilia. Beneficiaries will be announced in the near future. The five donation drive dates are:

Sunday, May 12th - Diapers & Baby Supplies

Thursday, June 6th - Pet Supplies

Saturday, June 22nd - Beanies, Winter Hats & Blankets

Thursday, July 25th - Toys

Friday, August 9th - School Supplies

ADDITIONAL COMMUNITY CAUSES & INITIATIVES

While the Trash Pandas experience is community focused each night at Toyota Field, the organization will host two nights this season specifically focused on raising awareness for particular causes.

Tuesday, June 4th - Mental Health Awareness presented by WellStone

Saturday, June 22nd - Strike Out Cancer by Clearview Cancer Institute

with Post-Game Fireworks Spectacular!

Friday, August 9th - Breast Cancer Awareness by Southern Cancer Center of Huntsville

with Post-Game Fireworks Spectacular!

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHTS

Each Trash Pandas home game will feature the opportunity for a local non-profit organization to feature their cause as a member as part of the Community Spotlight Series. Each organization will be provided space on the Bill Penney Toyota Concourse to promote their initiatives, recruit volunteers and raise awareness.

HOW TO INCLUDE A NON-PROFIT IN THESE INIATIVES

Interested non-profit organizations should complete the "Non-Profit Packet" available at TrashPandasFoundation.com and can reach out to Maddison Kendrick at mkendrick@trashpandasbaseball.com for more details.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are the Double-A MiLB Affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The club begins the 2024 home campaign at Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama on Tuesday, April 9 against the Birmingham Barons presented by Booz Allen Hamilton. Single-Game Tickets, 20-Game Mini Plans, and Group Tickets & Hospitality Spaces for the 2024 season are on-sale now. Details are available at TrashPandasBaseball.com, by calling 256-325-1403 ext. 2, or e-mailing info@trashpandasbaseball.com.

