2024 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale

November 20, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Spring will be here before you know it, and 2024 BlueClaws single-game tickets are now on sale for the 2024 season! Ticket sales are online only, and tickets will be just $15 for a limited time.

Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk, is set for Friday, April 5th against the Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles).

This launch includes the majority of games on the schedule. Select games, however, will be available only through Season Tickets, Half-Season Tickets, 5 & 10-Game Membership Plans, and group/hospitality outings. For more on these options, click here or call a BlueClaws representative at 732-901-7000 option 3.

The full 2024 BlueClaws schedule has been released and can be seen here.

The BlueClaws home schedule includes the following:

- Opening Night on April 5th

- July 4th Independence Day Celebration

- Father's Day in ShoreTown on June 16th with a Post-Game Father/Child Catch on the Field

- Brooklyn (Mets affiliate) visits April 16-21 & May 28-June 2

- Hudson Valley (Yankees affiliate) visits July 9-14 & August 27-September 1

- Weekends: the BlueClaws have 12 weekends throughout the summer including eight between Memorial Day & Labor Day

2024 promotions and theme nights will be released in the coming weeks.

2024 BlueClaws 5 & 10-Game Membership Plans are available. These plans include the best tickets to the best games of the year. Plus, at each game, fans receive a hot dog, soda, novelty ice cream, and boardwalk game play. Click here for additional information or call 732-901-7000 option 3.

BlueClaws group/hospitality outings are also on sale for the upcoming 2024 campaign. The BlueClaws host outings each year for a wide variety of groups, including but certainly not limited to: schools, youth teams from any sport, houses of worship, first responders of all types, scouts, civic organizations, clubs, and, of course, friends and families. Click here for additional information.

