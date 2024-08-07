2024 QMJHL Draft : Thomas Rousseau After Being Drafted by the Sherbrooke Phoenix

August 7, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Sherbrooke Phoenix YouTube Video







Faits Saillants / Highlights 2024 QMJHL Draft : Thomas Rousseau after being drafted by the Sherbrooke Phoenix

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.