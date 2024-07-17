Sports stats



Chicoutimi Sagueneens

2024 QMJHL Draft : Jayden Plouffe After Being Drafted by the Chicoutimi Saguenéens

July 17, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Chicoutimi Sagueneens YouTube Video


Faits Saillants / Highlights 2024 QMJHL Draft : Jayden Plouffe after being drafted by the Chicoutimi Saguenéens
Check out the Chicoutimi Sagueneens Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2024


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    Other Recent Chicoutimi Sagueneens Stories



    Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
    OurSports Central