2024 QMJHL Draft : Jacob Gouchie After Being Drafted by the Val-D'Or Foreurs
August 24, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Val-d'Or Foreurs YouTube Video
Faits Saillants / Highlights 2024 QMJHL Draft : Jacob Gouchie after being drafted by the Val-d'Or Foreurs
Check out the Val-d'Or Foreurs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 24, 2024
- Wildcats Announce Roster Moves Before Main Camp - Moncton Wildcats
- Nine More Cuts Bring Camp Roster to 31 - Halifax Mooseheads
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.