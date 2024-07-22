2024 QMJHL Draft : Enzo Lottin After Being Drafted by the Victoriaville Tigres

July 22, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Victoriaville Tigres YouTube Video







Faits Saillants / Highlights 2024 QMJHL Draft : Enzo Lottin after being drafted by the Victoriaville Tigres

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.