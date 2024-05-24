2024 PWHL Draft and Awards to be Held June 10-11

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) has announced details for the 2024 PWHL Draft and the 2024 PWHL Awards, taking place June 10-11 in downtown Saint Paul, Minnesota. The PWHL Draft will be held on Monday, June 10, at 6:00 p.m. CT / 7:00 p.m. ET at The Legendary Roy Wilkins Auditorium. The PWHL Awards will be held on Tuesday, June 11, at 12:30 p.m. CT / 1:30 p.m. ET inside the Great River Ballroom at the InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront Hotel.

Tickets for the PWHL Draft are free and will be available to the public in limited quantities beginning Wednesday, May 29, at 2:00 p.m. CT. A free digital ticket will be required to attend the PWHL Draft. Subscribe to the PWHL e-newsletter to receive all PWHL Draft ticket updates.

Fans can also purchase a PWHL Draft Premium Experience Upgrade for $125 (plus applicable fees and taxes). The limited package includes priority seating in the first rows of the Roy Wilkins Auditorium balcony, an autographed Draft puck and poster, and an opportunity to walk the Purple Carpet with priority access to engage with current and future PWHL players, staff, and other league guests and partners. All PWHL Season Ticket Members are eligible for a discount on the PWHL Draft Premium Experience Upgrade.

All fans will be able to line the Purple Carpet entrance, while space permits, to collect autographs and take photos of current and future PWHL players, and cheer on their favorite teams in-person as they announce 42 picks in the seven-round selection process. The PWHL Draft will stream live on the league's YouTube channel.

The PWHL Awards, presented by Woody Creek Distillers, will celebrate greatness on and off the ice during a VIP luncheon. Recipients of the Community Leadership Award, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, Forward of the Year, Defender of the Year, Goaltender of the Year, and Billie Jean King MVP Award will be announced. Space at the PWHL Awards is limited, and if tickets become available for the event, details will be announced at a later date.

